JUST IN: Windy City Smokeout Line Up Announced

The 8th Year Will Feature Dierks Bentley, Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi and More

It may only be January, but country fans are already ready to take it outside.

Ever since the Windy City Smokeout lineup was announced on Tuesday morning (Jan. 21), fans are already making plans to head to Chicago in July.

Because country music. And barbecue. And beer.

Here is everything you need to know for the festival:

When: July 10-12, 2020

Where: Outside of Chicago’s United Center

What: Country music, BBQ and craft beer from around the nation, featuring events like the happy hour to kick-off the festival, a BBQ Brunch on Sunday, cocktail classes, whiskey tastings and hundreds of photo opps.

Who:

Friday (July 10)

Darius Rucker

Morgan Evans

Ryan Hurd

Lainey Wilson

Tyler Booth

Saturday (July 11)

Dierks Bentley

Riley Green

Cody Canada & The Departed

Ross Ellis

Angie K

Walker County

Sunday (July 12)

Jon Pardi

Cody Johnson

Randy Rogers Band

Hailey Whitters

And for anyone who likes their country with a side of BBQ, here is the full list of barbecue joints who will be smoking up Chicago during the festival:

17th Street Barbecue in Murphysboro, IL

Against the Grain in Louisville, KY

Blue Oak BBQ in New Orleans, LA

Bub City in Chicago, IL

Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, NC

Feges BBQ in Houston, TX

Hogapalooza in Wayne, AR

Home Team BBQ in Charleston, SC

Hoodoo Brown BBQ in Ridgefield, CT

Leroy & Lewis in Austin, TX

Lillie’s Q in Chicago, IL

Little Miss BBQ in Phoenix, AZ

Meat Mitch in Kansas City, MO

Pappy’s Smokehouse in St. Louis, MO

Pearl’s Southern Comfort in Chicago, IL

Peg Leg Porker in Nashville, TN

Sam Jones BBQ in Winterville, NC

Slab Barbecue in Los Angeles, CA

Smoque BBQ in Chicago, IL

Truth BBQ in Brenham, TX

The Salt Lick in Driftwood, TX

Ubons in Yazoo City, MS

Festival passes are now on sale at www.windycitysmokeout.com.



Alison Bonaguro




