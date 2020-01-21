Music

CMT Declares Equal Play, Effective Immediately

A Promise of Parity Between Male and Female Artists
Effective immediately, all music video hours on CMT and CMT Music channels will have complete parity between male and female artists. That means 50/50.

That was the message from CMT on Tuesday (Jan. 21) as their #CMTEqualPlay initiative was launched.

So from now on, this means that female artists are guaranteed to account for half the videos played on CMT’s platforms. That’s an increase from the 40/60 (female/male) ratio previously used. (Now if we could just get country radio — where female singers account for only 13 percent of airplay — to follow our lead.)

And the artists themselves? They are in full support. So far, so good.

