CMT Declares Equal Play, Effective Immediately

Effective immediately, all music video hours on CMT and CMT Music channels will have complete parity between male and female artists. That means 50/50.

That was the message from CMT on Tuesday (Jan. 21) as their #CMTEqualPlay initiative was launched.

So from now on, this means that female artists are guaranteed to account for half the videos played on CMT’s platforms. That’s an increase from the 40/60 (female/male) ratio previously used. (Now if we could just get country radio — where female singers account for only 13 percent of airplay — to follow our lead.)

And the artists themselves? They are in full support. So far, so good.

Annnnnnnd @CMT gets to go down in country music history as leading this charge. ✊ c’mon country radio cowgirl up! https://t.co/Ifm6MjKWOe — Brandi Carlile (@brandicarlile) January 21, 2020

CMT is the blueprint for how to combat this issue. Absolutely incredible. Very excited to see the new up and coming artists who will continue to benefit from their commitment to exposure. https://t.co/TBKY8eQLNu — Kalie Shorr (@kalieshorr) January 21, 2020

Maybe we should make a country album… ⚡️ https://t.co/ttD7mtbUDC — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) January 21, 2020

That also means you guys are badasses. Thank you for the fairness ❤️ https://t.co/pVL284jqZo — Cassadee Pope (@CassadeePope) January 21, 2020