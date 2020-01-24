Music

Ruthie Collins Feels the Wild Energy and Magic of “Joshua Tree”

She's One of CMT's Next Women of Country
One of CMT’s Next Women of Country, Ruthie Collins shares a part of herself in her heartbreaking new video, “Joshua Tree.” Filmed on location in California, the cinematic video reflects her own experience of being in a relationship with someone battling addiction.

Take a look at “Joshua Tree,” then read our Q&A with Collins below the player.

