Save the Music to Honor Nicolle Galyon and Ross Copperman

“Automatic.” “Love Ain’t.” “Tequila.” “Woman, Amen.” “We Were Us.” “Get Along.” “Boy.” “Strip It Down.” “God Made Girls.” “Beat of the Music.” And on and on and on.

Those are the kinds of hits that Nashville songwriters Nicolle Galyon and Ross Copperman have penned over the years. Which make them the kind of songwriters that are the worthy of being named the 2020 Champions of the Year.

Galyon and Copperman will be honored for their work at the first ever Hometown to Hometown event on February 13 in Nashville. The event is a benefit for Save The Music and SongFarm.org, to rally Nashville’s songwriting and producing communities together. The proceeds will benefit new music technology programs in under-served public high schools across the country.

“Ross and Nicolle are genuine champions for music education who have been giving back to their hometown music programs for years,” said Save the Music’s Henry Donahue. “Starting with our first meeting with Ross and Songfarm.org in Nashville, it was a no-brainer to join forces to bring the power of the songwriting and music production labs to more students and schools.

“We’ve had such a strong positive response from the community here in Nashville, that we think this event could be the first of many,” he added.

The event will take place at Clementine — a former United Methodist Church in West Nashville — and the entire evening will be filled with live performances, cocktails, special guests, the recognition of SongFarm.org’s work and the honoring of Galyon and Copperman.

Tickets and VIP packages are available here.