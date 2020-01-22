Music

At Country Radio, “10,000 Hours” Clocks in at No. 1

In just 16 weeks — which, by our math, equals a mere 2,688 hours — Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber’s “10,000 Hours” has sprinted to No. 1 on this week’s Billboard country airplay chart. It is the duo’s seventh chart topper since they first went No. 1 in 2015 with “Nothin’ Like You,” as well as the first country No. 1 for Bieber.

