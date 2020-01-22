At Country Radio, “10,000 Hours” Clocks in at No. 1

In just 16 weeks — which, by our math, equals a mere 2,688 hours — Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber’s “10,000 Hours” has sprinted to No. 1 on this week’s Billboard country airplay chart. It is the duo’s seventh chart topper since they first went No. 1 in 2015 with “Nothin’ Like You,” as well as the first country No. 1 for Bieber.



Meanwhile, we still await the dynamite collection of tunes that will break the Luke Combs logjam atop the albums’ chart. Just as they have for the past three weeks, Combs’ What You See Is What You Get and This One’s for You continue to hold the No. 1 and No. 2 niches, respectively. But we’re happy to report that there is a new album in this week’s Top 25. It’s Ronnie Dunn’s Re-Dunn, which hops aboard at No. 17. George Strait’s 50 Number Ones returns at No. 25.

On the songs chart, Zac Brown Band’s “Leaving Love Behind” enters at No. 55, while Morgan Evans’ “Diamonds” is back at No. 60. Completing the Top 5 albums cluster, in descending order, are Blake Shelton’s Fully Loaded: God’s Country, Morgan Wallen’s If I Know Me and Jason Aldean’s 9.

The No. 2 through No. 5 songs are Jon Pardi’s “Heartache Medication,” Lady Antebellum’s “What If I Never Get Over You” (last week’s No. 1), Combs’ “Even Though I’m Leaving” and Maren Morris’ “The Bones.” We are awash in tears that there’s no other conspicuous chart news to dwell on. That may change after the Grammy awards are dispensed Sunday night (Jan. 26). Well, we can hope, can’t we? Edward Morris Edward Morris is a veteran of country music journalism. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a frequent contributor to CMT.com. Embedded from www.youtube.com





