Chris Janson Offers Gratitude at “Good Vibes” Party

It was a grateful Chris Janson who stood on stage at the BMI building in Nashville Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 21) to accept the praise and plaques for his hit single, “Good Vibes.”

Making the chart achievement even more special was the fact that besides recording the song, Janson also published it, co-wrote it with Zach Crowell and Ashley Gorley, and co-produced it with Crowell.

Crowell (pictured above, left) and Gorley (right) were both on hand to share in the applause.

