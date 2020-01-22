WATCH: Carrie Underwood Was “Drinking Alone” on NYC’s Lower East Side

</noscript> </div>

“This song is basically about two people, who are separate,” Underwood explains. “They don’t know each other. They’re kind of at the same place: a bar. They are here alone. So they figure, why not drown some sorrows together?”

What Underwood loves about the song, she says, is that throughout this misery-loves-company storyline, the girl doesn’t ever need an assist from a knight in shining armor.

“There’s this independence about the woman that’s very much like, ’I don’t need you. You don’t need me. This isn’t a thing. I’m not gonna go home with you. Let’s just kind of drink and forget,'” she says. Underwood wrote the song with David Garcia and Brett James.

And that guy, Koronkiewicz, that she’s drinking alone together with? The New York City model/actor says that Underwood is super chill.



Alison Bonaguro




