This Classic Video Asks, “Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes”?

Reflecting on the legendary country singers of his era, George Jones just wanted to know, “Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes”? At a time when TNN and CMT were brand new to cable television, the enduring country legend made it into rotation with this nostalgic number from 1985.
Written by Troy Seals and Max D. Barnes, the statement song climbed to No. 3 at country radio. Yet the poignant video won awards from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association — in a category that had only been created the year before.