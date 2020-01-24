CMT Reveals Artists for 2020 Listen Up

Today, CMT reveals the 17 artists to watch in its much-anticipated 2020 LISTEN UP campaign, which recognizes and supports country music’s most promising newcomers across CMT platforms.

The year-long initiative raises awareness for new artists via support for their music and videos across CMT and CMT Music channels, CMT Hot 20 Countdown, CMT.com and @CMT social media channels, in addition to company-wide opportunities including live events and the ViacomCBS’ Times Square NYC Billboard.

The 17 artists below join CMT’s prestigious 2020 LISTEN UP roster:

Adam Doleac

