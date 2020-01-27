Music

Kassi Ashton Isn’t Afraid to Push Creative Limits in “Hopeless” Video

She's One of CMT's Next Women of Country
by 33m ago

One of CMT’s Next Women of Country, Kassi Ashton took the familiar feelings of loneliness and channeled them into a striking new music video for “Hopeless.” Take a look, then read our exclusive Q&A below the player.

