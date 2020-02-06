Twenty Years Ago, “Cowboy Take Me Away” Topped Country Chart

Yes, it’s been two decades since the Dixie Chicks dominated country radio with “Cowboy Take Me Away,” which rose to No. 1 this week back in 2000. Written by Marcus Hummon and the band’s fiddle player Martie Seidel, this sweet song showcased the band’s gift for melody and musicianship. You’ll notice that there are no actual cowboys in the video — these three women didn’t need to be swept away — but the special effects are soooo Y2K.

A groundbreaking band of that era, Dixie Chicks collected ACM, CMA, and Grammy Awards for the corresponding album, 1999’s Fly. (They also won a Grammy for “Ready to Run,” the album’s lead single.) All in all, Fly sold more than 10 million copies and led to a 2000 win for CMA Entertainer of the Year. Step back in time and enjoy Dixie Chicks’ “Cowboy Take Me Away.”





