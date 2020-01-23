Music

The Triumphant Comeback of the ’90s Band You Don’t Remember

Hot Country Knights Help Out Dierks Bentley
by

No doubt Ken Burns is wringing his hands at having turned in his panoramic documentary on country music only weeks before Hot Country Knights — perhaps the most fabled if obscure band of the 1990s — announced its re-emergence.

The Knights. who bear a superficial resemblance to Dierks Bentley and his ensemble, got a proper launch Thursday morning (Jan. 23) during a press conference held at Nashville’s CMA office. As befitted the Knights’ rootsy, low-budget origin (they regularly played Hooters’ parking lots in their heyday) the event was catered by Waffle House.

