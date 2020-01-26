Grammy Awards: Gallery of Red Carpet Arrivals

At the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night (Jan. 26), there was early music in the air and all kinds of country style on the red carpet leading into the show on CBS.
Starting with the country stars — nominees, performers and presenters — who stopped for photos and interviews on their way into the show.
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were among the first to arrive.
Dan + Shay
Brandi Carlile
Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus
This story will be updated throughout the night. Check back soon for more pictures of:
Tanya Tucker
Miranda Lambert
Eric Church
Reba McEntire
Pistol Annies
Thomas Rhett
Brooks & Dunn
Luke Combs
Brothers Osborne
Little Big Town
Maren Morris
Tyler Childers
Ashley McBryde
Willie Nelson