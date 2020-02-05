Jason Aldean Fans Demanded “The Truth” in 2010

Should anyone suggest that Jason Aldean isn’t country enough, the truth can be heard in… well, “The Truth.” In this powerful heartache song, Aldean’s country roots are in full force not only in his delivery but in that undeniable melody. (It’s clear to me that Aldean grew up listening to Alabama. I can totally hear Randy Owen singing this.)

Written by Brett James and Ashley Monroe, “The Truth” rose to No. 1 at country radio during this week in 2010, and spent two weeks at the top of the chart. The numerous hits that followed certainly helped Aldean claim the ACM Artist of the Decade in 2019.

Jump back 10 years in time and enjoy Jason Aldean’s “The Truth,” filmed on location at Nashville’s Drake Motel.





