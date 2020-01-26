Grammy Awards: See the List of Country Winners

Here are the winners (in bold) for the country categories of the Grammy Awards, held January 26 in Los Angeles.

Best Country Solo Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo country recordings.

“All Your’n,” Tyler Childers

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde

[WINNER] “Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker

