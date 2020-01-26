Music Grammy Awards: See the List of Country Winners Willie Nelson, Tanya Tucker Win Grammys by Craig Shelburne 5m ago Here are the winners (in bold) for the country categories of the Grammy Awards, held January 26 in Los Angeles. Best Country Solo Performance For new vocal or instrumental solo country recordings. “All Your’n,” Tyler Childers “Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde [WINNER] “Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson “God’s Country,” Blake Shelton “Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Best Country Duo/Group Performance For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative country recordings. “Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You),” Brothers Osborne “Speechless,” Dan + Shay “The Daughters,” Little Big Town “Common,” Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile Best Country Song A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only. [WINNER] “Bring My Flowers Now” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker) “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde) “It All Comes Out in the Wash” Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert) “Some of It” Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church) “Speechless” Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay) Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Best Country Album For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new country recordings. Desperate Man, Eric Church Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett While I’m Livin’, Tanya Tucker Craig Shelburne