Grammy Awards: See the List of Country Winners

Here are the winners (in bold) for the country categories of the Grammy Awards, held January 26 in Los Angeles.

Best Country Solo Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo country recordings.

“All Your’n,” Tyler Childers

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde

[WINNER] “Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker



Best Country Duo/Group Performance

For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative country recordings.

“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs

“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You),” Brothers Osborne

“Speechless,” Dan + Shay

“The Daughters,” Little Big Town

“Common,” Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile

Best Country Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

[WINNER] “Bring My Flowers Now”

Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere”

Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)

“It All Comes Out in the Wash”

Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“Some of It”

Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

“Speechless”

Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)



Best Country Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new country recordings.

Desperate Man, Eric Church

Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

While I’m Livin’, Tanya Tucker