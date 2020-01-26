Mrs. McLoughlin Praises Her Husband on First Wedding Anniversary

Early on Sunday (Jan. 26), Miranda Lambert shared her thoughts about life, love and laugh lines.

“1 year. I’m so happy to walk through this life with you. Thank you Brendan for making me the proudest wife and stepmom. You are the reason for all my new smile lines. I love you,” Lambert wrote, tagging it with #MrsMcLoughlin. She has not changed her stage name, but she may actually be Miranda McLoughlin in all the other aspects of her life.

It seems like it was just yesterday that Lambert shocked the world with a social media post out of the blue on Feb. 16 (a couple weeks after the ceremony) saying, “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…. me. #theone”

In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me. ❤️#theone pic.twitter.com/EgcerqUqEd — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) February 16, 2019

In the year since, McLoughlin — a former NYPD Officer from Staten Island — has been by his bride’s side at her concerts, awards shows, rescue-pet efforts, her family holidays, and sometimes, just in the laundry room and/or the kitchen of their home. She seems pretty smitten with her husband’s effortless good looks.