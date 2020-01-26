Music

Country Stars Shocked and Saddened by Kobe Bryant’s Death

Helicopter Crash Claims the Lives of Lakers Legend and His Daughter
After the tragic news of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s death broke on Sunday afternoon (Jan. 26), country stars who knew him and/or looked up to him started to share their condolences on social media.

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were in his private helicopter when it crashed in the Los Angeles County suburb of Calabasas. According to L.A. County Fire Chief Daryl Osby, the crash was reported at 9:47 a.m. where Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street meet. All nine people aboard the helicopter have died.

CNN.com is reporting that the Bryants were on their way to a basketball game at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. Bryant was expected to coach his daughter’s team at the game.

