Country Stars Shocked and Saddened by Kobe Bryant’s Death

Helicopter Crash Claims the Lives of Lakers Legend and His Daughter

After the tragic news of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s death broke on Sunday afternoon (Jan. 26), country stars who knew him and/or looked up to him started to share their condolences on social media.

R.I.P to the legend Kobe Bryant — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) January 26, 2020

I don’t even know what to say…seeing news like this is so incredibly sad. RIP Kobe — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) January 26, 2020

My brother never traded me his Kobe rookie card. So sad for his daughters and family. Sitting here with my tiny family sending nothing but love to them. — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) January 26, 2020

“While I’m grateful, given the shocking and tragic news about Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi’s passing, I can only feel sadness.

From myself, and the rest of POTR, we send our deepest condolences to the Bryant family, and the other families who have lost loved ones.” ~ Lukas https://t.co/raAz3n7Uk1 — Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real (@lukasnelson) January 27, 2020

this is heavy. really, really heartbreaking. https://t.co/lDfNgczV3o — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) January 26, 2020

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were in his private helicopter when it crashed in the Los Angeles County suburb of Calabasas. According to L.A. County Fire Chief Daryl Osby, the crash was reported at 9:47 a.m. where Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street meet. All nine people aboard the helicopter have died.

CNN.com is reporting that the Bryants were on their way to a basketball game at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. Bryant was expected to coach his daughter’s team at the game.