With Two Vinyl Reissues, Susan Raye Reflects on ’70s Country Career

CMT: When you opened your package and saw those vinyl records, what went through your mind?

Raye: Well, it takes you back! I remember my first record album. It wasn’t so much hearing it on the radio, because when you’re making them, you hear them over and over and over. It was when I saw my first album cover with me on it. As a young teenager, I bought other people’s albums with their picture on it, and it was like, “Wow, this is really me! And this is like going back in time!”

I had read you were singing in Eugene, Oregon, and Buck and his manager, Jack, came in and heard you. Is that what happened?

That’s close. I was born in Eugene, but they found me in Portland. I wasn’t even 21 at the time. They came and sang at a nightclub but I wasn’t allowed to go into the nightclub because I wasn’t performing. So I stayed in the restaurant area, and then Buck’s manager, Jack McFadden, came through the door and somebody said, “Oh, do you know Susan Raye?” Of course, he didn’t — I was just a local singer. But he talked to me a while, and then to my amazement, he asked me to get up and sing with the Buckaroos.

I thought, “Why would he do that? He doesn’t even know if I can sing.” I sang a couple of songs, and as I walked back off the stage, I heard Buck say to Jack, “Get her information. I want her to come down to Bakersfield.” So I flew down to Bakersfield.” …

