Music CMT Certified: March Picks from CMT Staffers The 17-Song Playlist We Are Loving Right Now by CMT.com Staff 4h ago Welcome to the third edition of CMT Certified. This is our monthly playlist — hand-picked and certified fresh — from the music lovers at CMT. Keep reading to find out why these 17 songs made our list. Leslie Fram Music & Talent Little Big Town “Sugarcoat” “A dark tale of infidelity where the victim takes control. Only Little Big Town can take on these topics with such grace.” Embedded from open.spotify.com. </noscript> </div> Little Big Town “Wine, Beer, Whiskey” “Just as they can take on heavy topics, they also know how to throw down with ‘Wine, Beer, Whiskey.’ I mean, any songs that starts with ’My friend named Jack, He’s got my back.'” Embedded from open.spotify.com. </noscript> </div> Katrina Lothamer Music & Talent Jenna Paulette “Blue Jeans” “A great blend of pop tones in a country song. Jenna’s writing is strong and the music video is stunning.” Embedded from open.spotify.com. </noscript> </div> Brooks & Dunn with Kacey Musgraves “Neon Moon” “Kacey’s voice is a perfect modern twist on a classic song.” Embedded from open.spotify.com. </noscript> </div> Ali Marszalkowski Communications Marcus King “Beautiful Stranger” “I’ve been listening to El Dorado on repeat since it was released last week, but this one is my favorite! Soulful, bluesy and feels like he’s talking to you straight from the heart. Can’t get enough!” Embedded from open.spotify.com. </noscript> </div> Little Big Town “Questions” “I recently got to listen to them play Nightfall start-to-finish at Carnegie Hall and it was magic! This one stuck out because who hasn’t thought about the “what-ifs” when a relationship ends? Some of the best LBT yet!” Embedded from open.spotify.com. </noscript> </div> Craig Shelburne Editorial Midland “Cheatin’ Songs” “Almost like a time capsule, this clever single throws us back to the ‘70s and ‘80s when cheating songs were a staple at country radio. If you liked their ’Drinkin’ Problem,’ you’ll love this.” Embedded from open.spotify.com. </noscript> </div> Miranda Lambert “Bluebird” “A highlight of Wild Card, ’Bluebird’ suits Miranda Lambert’s persona perfectly. The optimistic angle (like putting the lemons in her drink) and the musical flourishes make this an engaging hit.” Embedded from open.spotify.com. </noscript> </div> Melissa Goldberg Digital & Social Ashley McBryde “Martha Divine” “The subject matter is dark, but the music is fun as hell.” Embedded from open.spotify.com. </noscript> </div> Alison Bonaguro Editorial Cody Johnson “Fenceposts” “This is not my life. At all. And yet, Cody Johnson somehow makes me feel like it is. Like he knows I’ve always wanted to live out here and he’s going to make that happen. But that’s between me and him and these here fenceposts.” Embedded from open.spotify.com. </noscript> </div> Jake Owen “Homemade” “If it’s possible to build on Miranda Lambert’s ’The House That Built Me,’ this song does it. Only this time, it’s not just the house that made you, it’s your home. And all the dirt roads, small towns, mix tapes and Miller Lites that made you who you are.” Embedded from open.spotify.com. </noscript> </div> Lauryn Snapp CMT Radio Filmore “London” “Filmore’s up-tempo heartbreak song is 100 percent relatable and underrated! I can’t wait for people to discover this track!” Embedded from open.spotify.com. </noscript> </div> Little Big Town “Wine, Beer, Whiskey” “You can’t go wrong with Mexican horns coupled with all your best friends — ’Jack,’ ’Brandy,’ ’Sherry’ and ’Jim.’ I am calling it now, this will be a summer anthem! If I am wrong, come find me on the lake and tell me all about it.” Embedded from open.spotify.com. </noscript> </div> Brooklynn Gould-Bradbury Music & Talent Aubrie Sellers “Haven’t Even Kissed Me Yet” “Aubrie has such a cool vibe and all together artistry. I can’t wait for her upcoming album.” Embedded from open.spotify.com. </noscript> </div> Lukas Nelson & the Promise of the Real “Mystery” “My favorite track off of one of the best albums of 2019. Can’t wait to see what he creates next!” Embedded from open.spotify.com. </noscript> </div> Ellie Chandler Music & Live Events Kassi Ashton “Hopeless” “The sound of her voice and the song immediately got my attention. Creative, brave music video to match." Embedded from open.spotify.com. </noscript> </div> Grace Potter "Love Is Love" "Powerhouse vocals, badass artist, glad she is back with new music!" Embedded from open.spotify.com. </noscript> </div> 