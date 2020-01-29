Chris Bandi Tries to Win Her Back in “Man Enough Now”

</noscript> </div>

We got to shoot outside of Southern Grist, a bar in East Nashville. I remember they were having trivia night and we had to wait until they closed so we could come in and shoot some inside of the bar! After trivia was done some of the people came outside and stuck around to watch as we shot a couple scenes outside!

How does the video bring your song to life?

I think the director, Dustin Haney, did a great job bringing the song to life! It shows the story of a failed relationship and the guy realizing he lost something that he kind of took for granted and the steps of maturity and the sort of growing up that the lyrics talk about!

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

Hope! We kind of left the end of the video a bit of a cliffhanger. That part is for the audience to make up their own little theories on whether a second chance is a possibility or not!

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I remember how blown away I was the first time seeing it. Knowing how many people put so much effort into the project to make sure it turned out as great as it did felt really inspiring.