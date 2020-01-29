Music

Chris Stapleton Adds Tour Dates Through October

Sheryl Crow, Dwight Yoakam Among Guests
Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show will return this summer and fall with an extensive new run of shows including stops at Washington State’s Gorge Amphitheatre on June 20, Atlanta’s Truist Park on July 18, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on October 2 and New York’s Madison Square Garden on October 10.

Additionally, on August 29, Stapleton will make his headline debut at Wrigley Field in Chicago with special guests The Highwomen, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell.

