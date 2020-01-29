Music

Cheers to Chris Lane’s “I Don’t Know About You”

Four Songwriters Honored at No. 1 Party
Singer Chris Lane celebrated his second No. 1 single, “I Don’t Know About You,” on Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 28) at the new Graduate Nashville Hotel. Sharing the spotlight were the song’s four writers: Ashley Gorley, Jameson Rodgers, Michael Hardy and Hunter Phelps.

Lane landed his first No. 1 single with 2015’s “Fix.” Hardy, Phelps and Rodgers are also recording artists who’ve performed extensively as both soloists and as supporting acts for superstar headliners.

