Jordyn Stoddard Let the Lyrics Pour Out for “Easier Said Than Done”

The night before my shoot, I sat in my living room rehearsing the song multiple times to make sure I felt confident about my performance. I woke up around 5 a.m. the next day to get ready and had to be at location before 8 a.m. It was an extremely early morning but was well worth it for this video.

How does the video bring your song to life?

This video captures the honesty and rawness of how the song was originally written and performed. I wrote this song on piano and the lyrics just poured out of me, which is exactly what this video entails.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

This song for me was how I expressed a low moment in my life and I was trying to figure out how to cope with all my emotions. I took my heartbreak and turned it into something that not only inspired me but hopefully inspires others. I want people to walk away feeling as these words speak to their own circumstances. It’s the beauty of songwriting and why I love music.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

During the video I got to see shots that were taken, but never imagined how the full picture would turn out. Every single video I’ve done I always have my vision, and then it turns out to be a million times better than I could ever imagine.