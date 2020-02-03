Music

Jordyn Stoddard Let the Lyrics Pour Out for “Easier Said Than Done”

She Turned a Heartbreak Into Inspiration
by 24m ago

With a vulnerable vocal and a subdued piano accompaniment, Jordyn Stoddard is expressing some deep emotions through her music, with the hope that it will inspire her listeners.

Take a look at the brand new video for “Easier Said Than Done,” then read our exclusive Q&A below the player.

