Here’s to All of the Girl Dads Among Us

It took the tragedy of Kobe Bryant’s death for the world to start celebrating how it feels to be the father of daughters.

And so, here we are welcoming the #GirlDad movement with open arms.

Dierks Bentley and Justin Moore have been the first couple of country stars out there to share how much they love their roles as the fathers of daughters. And hopefully soon, stars like Tim McGraw, Jake Owen, Keith Urban, Kane Brown, Tyler Hubbard, Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Jordan Davis, Thomas Rhett, Granger Smith, Jason Aldean and more will follow their lead.

I could study every religion, read all the self help-life optimizing books, conquer every dream.. but it took #girls to make me a man. #girldad #kobe pic.twitter.com/nMKbxVQOgQ — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) January 30, 2020

Nothin on earth better than being a #girldad pic.twitter.com/uWSAHEmVVE — Justin Moore (@JustinColeMoore) January 29, 2020

This all started when ESPN’s Elle Duncan shared her story of the time she asked Bryant for advice on raising girls during one of her interviews with the basketball legend.

“Without hesitation, he said, ’I would have five more girls if I could. I’m a girl dad,'” Duncan recalled Bryant saying.

Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna Bryant, 13, were in his private helicopter when it crashed in the Los Angeles County suburb of Calabasas on Jan. 26. All nine people aboard the helicopter died.

The Bryants were on their way to a basketball game at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. Bryant was expected to coach his daughter’s team at the game.

While the news of the two deaths in the Bryant family shook the world, no one’s heart as is heavy as Bryant’s wife Vanessa and their three surviving daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.

“We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna,” she shared on Instargram. “I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️

P.S. Adding a special shout-out to all the single mothers out there, or resting in peace, who had to be the #GirlDads, too.