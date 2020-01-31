The Juggle Is Real for Carrie Underwood

With a job, a husband and two little boys, every mother is juggling. Celebrity or not.

And Carrie Underwood is one of them.

In a new interview with Parade, Underwood talked about how one of the best things about that juggling of work and family is that she knows she’s not alone. And that’s what connects us all.

“I see a lot of women come to the shows and they’re kind of around the same age as me and have kids and we can talk about what it is like being a working mom,” Underwood said. “We’re all juggling. We’re all in it together.

“We all have our things. We all have our own individual struggles. We all have our stress. We’re all trying to do the best in our careers and be the best mom, wife, best friend. Whatever your goals are in life, we’re all just juggling.”

Her husband Mike Fisher and their sons Isaiah, 4, and Jacob, 1, are her whole world, and she explains what that might look like on any given day.

“You have to juggle and balance and work around school programs. I’m like making lunch for my kid and then I’ve gotta do a photo shoot. It’s like many working moms,” she allowed, “only my job’s a little more random.”

And Underwood obviously makes her work out in the mornings a priority. That and her coffee. And then later, her wine.

“I’m not gonna lie. I work out in the morning. I have my coffee, I can’t live without coffee,” she said of the early part of her day. And then, at the end of the day, “I put the kids down and we sit and watch Investigation Discovery or something and drink wine.

“It’s all my life. It all flows and goes together.”