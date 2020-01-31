Loretta Lynn Shares Her Thoughts on Modern Country Music

"It's a Shame to Let It Die," She Says

In a recent interview with Martina McBride, legendary country star Loretta Lynn opened up about the state of the music right now.

During McBride’s Vocal Point podcast, Lynn said, “I think (country music) is dead. I think it’s a shame. I think it’s a shame to let a type of music die. I don’t care what any kind of music it is. Rock, country, whatever. I think it’s a shame to let it die, and I’m here to start feeding it.

“I’m not happy at all. I think that they’re completely losing it. And I think that’s a sad situation because we should never let country music die. I think that every type of music should be saved, and country is one of the greatest. It’s been around, as far as I’m concerned, longer than any of it.”

Lynn’s latest album Wouldn’t It Be Great — her 45 studio album — was released in 2018.



