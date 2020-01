The Hot Country Knights could just play their gigs a few miles outside of Nashville, but there’s always a “but…” And this time, it’s because they’re hitting the asphalt for their 2020 One Knight Stand Tour, which launches April 7 in San Diego, California.

Speaking of “Asphalt”….



Supporting acts splitting the dates include Hannah Dasher, Tenille Townes, Rachel Wammack and Lainey Wilson. The 13-city trek includes major market stops at iconic venues including Los Angeles’ Wiltern Theater, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and the Talladega Superspeedway.

“The Knights started as a live band playing at a little place called Teasers on ’Two for Tuesdays,’ and they just couldn’t get enough of us down there in Murfreesboro. We’ve got a little money now, so Barry did some work on the van. We got a few little outstanding legal issues handled so we are free and clear to cross state lines again,” explained lead singer Doug Douglason (who bears a striking resemblance to Dierks Bentley in ’90s jeans). “Yeah baby, the Knights are riding again!”



Just days after introducing their radio single, “Pick Her Up,” Hot Country Knights will play the sweet “Asphalt” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday (February 3), marking their national television debut.

2020 One Knight Stand Tour Dates

April 7: San Diego, CA – House of Blues

April 8: Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

April 9: San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

April 16: Chicago, IL – Joe’s Sports Bar

April 17: Rosemont, IL – Joe’s Live

April 18: Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Theatre

April 20: Washington DC – 9:30 Club

April 21: Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

April 22: Boston, MA – House of Blues

April 24: Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

April 25: Talladega, AL – Talladega Superspeedway

April 29: Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium