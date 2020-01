“Why you gotta be so heartless?” That’s a question now posed by Julia Michaels and Morgan Wallen, who appear in a brand new music video for Diplo’s “Heartless.” The video was filmed this week in Nashville with the acclaimed producer’s longtime collaborator Brandon Dermer.

The original version of “Heartless,” featuring Morgan Wallen, has earned platinum status from the RIAA. Diplo’s Take a look at the new video for “Heartless.”