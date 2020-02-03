The Seven Best Minutes of the Show

Saturday Night Live has been around forever. (Technically, since 1975, which is only 45 years. But that feels like forever, doesn’t it?)

Sometimes it’s really, really good. Sometimes it’s not. And sometimes, a guy like Luke Combs walks into Studio 8H in New York City and makes you wish every Saturday night could be this cool.

Combs was just the musical guest — NFL player J.J. Watt was the host — but his seven minutes on the stage showcased what he is so, so good at: fully engaging a crowd and letting them know exactly what kind of country star he is.

You can see for yourself right here:

“Beer Never Broke My Heart”

