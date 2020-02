Tonight’s the Night for CMT’s Next Women of Country

Tanya Tucker and Brandy Clark Are Ready to Take the Stage in Virginia

First, the Grammys.

And now, the tour.

This is basically Tanya Tucker’s world, and we’re just living in it.

Tonight (Feb. 5), Tucker will take the stage in Vienna, Virginia at the Barns at Wolf Trap to get this year’s CMT Next Women of Country tour off to an official start. Her guest for the first few shows will be Brandy Clark, and through mid-June, she’ll bring all kinds of female star power to the stage: Aubrie Sellers, Erin Enderlin, Hailey Whitters, Madison Kozak and Walker County will all take part in the 36-city tour.



At the recent Grammy Awards, Tucker’s song “Bring My Flowers Now” won for best country song, and her album While I’m Livin’ won for best country album. They were her first Grammy wins in her 50-year career.

“Thank you so much. After almost 50 years in this business, after many dreams, it’s unbelievable to me that I’d still have a few firsts left. After 14 trips, 14 nominations, this is the first win,” Tucker had said as she picked up her first Grammy. “And I can’t believe it. No matter how young or old you are, never stop following your dreams.”



February 5: The Barns at Wolf Trap, Vienna, VA ~ (Buy Tickets)

February 6: World Cafe Live, Philadelphia, PA ~ (Buy Tickets)

February 7: Town Hall, New York, NY ~* (Buy Tickets)

February 20: Graceland Soundstage at Elvis Presley’s Memphis, Memphis, TN ~ (Buy Tickets)

February 21: Gillioz Theatre, Springfield, MO ~ (Buy Tickets)

February 22: TempleLive, Wichita, KS ~ (Buy Tickets)

February 24: The Blue Note, Columbia, MO ~ (Buy Tickets)

February 25: Bourbon Theatre, Lincoln, NE ~ (Buy Tickets)

February 27: The District, Sioux Falls, SD ~ (Buy Tickets)

February 28: Fargo Theatre, Fargo, ND ~ (Buy Tickets)

February 29: Grand Casino Hinckley Event Center, Hinckley, MN (Buy Tickets)

March 3: River Run Centre, Guelph, ON ^ (Buy Tickets)

March 5: FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre, St Catharines, ON ^ (Buy Tickets)

March 6: Levon Helm Studios, Woodstock, NY ^ (Buy Tickets)

March 7: Metropolitan Theatre, Morgantown, WV ^ (Buy Tickets)

March 26: The Kessler Theater, Dallas, TX # (Buy Tickets)

March 29: The Heights Theater, Houston, TX # (Buy Tickets)

April 22: The Fremont Theater, San Luis Obispo, CA + (Buy Tickets)

April 29: Bluebird Theater, Denver, CO (Buy Tickets)

May 9: Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center, Cherokee, NC (Buy Tickets)

May 13: Jefferson Center, Roanoke, VA @ (Buy Tickets)

May 15: Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak, MI @ (Buy Tickets)

May 16: Roxian Theatre, Pittsburgh, PA @ (Buy Tickets)

May 17: The Wilbur Theatre, Boston, MA @ (Buy Tickets)

May 20: House of Blues, Cleveland, OH @ (Buy Tickets)

May 21: Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON @ (Buy Tickets)

May 22: The Egg, Center for the Performing Arts, Albany, NY @ (Buy Tickets)

May 30: Beaver Dam Amphitheater, Beaver Dam, KY & (Buy Tickets)

June 4: The Fillmore, San Francisco, CA (Buy Tickets)

June 5: Crest Theatre, Sacramento, CA* (Buy Tickets)

June 6: Carson Valley Inn Casino, TJ’s Corral Outdoor Amphitheater – Minden, NV* (Buy Tickets)

June 8: State Theatre for the Arts, Red Bluff, CA* (Buy Tickets)

June 10: Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR (Buy Tickets)

June 12: Vogue Theatre, Vancouver, BC* (Buy Tickets)

June 13: The Bing Crosby Theater, Spokane, WA* (Buy Tickets)

June 14: The Showbox, Seattle, WA (Buy Tickets)

* Aubrie Sellers

~ Brandy Clark

# Erin Enderlin

+ Hailey Whitters

^ Madison Kozak

@ Walker County

& Shooter Jennings