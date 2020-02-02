The One Super Bowl Moment We Can’t Stop Watching

If we could hit replay and watch this in slow motion again and again and again, we would.

Dan + Shay just shared their spontaneous backstage Super Bowl moment with Demi Lovato, who was there to sing the national anthem before the big game on Sunday (Feb. 2). Her “The Star-Spangled Banner” was stunning.

And Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney agree. “Congrats @ddlovato on one of the greatest national anthem performances of all time,” they said. “So glad we could be there to watch it in person, and so glad you came by to sing speechless with us the night before. You are truly an icon, and we’re lucky to know you.”

Even Scooter Braun, who manages both artists, was kind of speechless over the perks of his job. “Moments when my job allows me to see moments that are just amazing. @ddlovato came to see @danandshay last night and they started talking music and this happened backstage which led to an amazing surprise on stage. Wow.”

On Super Bowl eve, Lovato and Dan + Shay performed together at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest.

Ten years ago, before Lovato knew anything about the Super Bowl LIV, she predicted that one day she would sing our National Anthem there. In 2010, she’s posted, “One day, I’m gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy.”