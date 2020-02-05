Is It Okay to Wait Six Years Between Albums?

Expectations for Sam Hunt’s next album Southside are high. Very, very high. Not just because he is Sam Hunt and has a diehard following of day-one fans, but because those fans have been waiting for this new music for nearly six years.

Six years. In a genre where two years between albums is the unofficial industry standard, six years feels a little bit like ten years. Or kind of like a lifetime. So the bottom line is, Hunt’s fans are more than ready for the April 3 release.

New album SOUTHSIDE, out April 3 | Pre-order this Friday pic.twitter.com/SxQMbEdNSl — Sam Hunt (@SamHuntMusic) February 5, 2020

Montevallo — Hunt’s debut album — was released way back in October 2014, and five of the album’s singles shot straight to the top of the charts. Remember “Leave the Night On”? That was Hunt’s breakout hit from the summer of 2014. He penned that one with Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, and it still stands the test of time all these years later. It falls into that never-not-good category.

