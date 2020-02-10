WORLD PREMIERE: Pitbull and Blake Shelton Are Ready to “Get Ready”

</noscript> </div>

In a behind-the-scenes video, director Gil Green says, “Blake shows Pit how they get down in Tennessee.” And Shelton tells Pitbull, as they are sipping lemonade on a front porch out in the country, “I’m honored to be on a record with you, man. Truly am.”



The video was shot in Tennessee and in Florida, so it's fitting that half the video features some honky-tonk, line-dancing girls in cut-offs, and the other half features some poolside dancers in bikinis at the Guitar Hotel at the Seminole Hard Rock near Ft. Lauderdale. The collaboration is on Pitbull's 2019 Libertad 548 album.




