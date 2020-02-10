Miranda Lambert Goes Back to School to Recruit Background Singers

Being able to hang out backstage with Miranda Lambert is one thing.

But being able to sing with her backstage? Quite another.

And then being able to sing with her onstage in front of an arena-sized crowd in Dallas? Even better.

Also big thanks to the @LindaleHS Choir for joining me at the @AACenter last night for such a special moment ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pG2oUdaAo0 — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) February 9, 2020

Lambert gave that next-level thrill to a dozen lucky choir members from her high school, Lindale High School. (Lambert’s hometown of Lindale is about an hour and a half east of Dallas.)

Over the weekend, she posted a video of the backstage rehearsal of her “Tin Man” with the choir backing her, and some of her fans posted videos of the part in Lambert’s actual show when they joined her onstage to sing for the massive crowd of fans.

