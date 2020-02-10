Game On: See Brett Young’s Pop-Up Video for “Catch”

Brett Young is taking a swing at telling his own story in the captivating music video for “Catch,” filmed on location in Oxford, Mississippi. Young played baseball for the Ole Miss Rebels before transferring to a California college, where an elbow injury ended his pitching career but ultimately guided him to music.

“Before we even announced ‘Catch’ as a single, I had a concept for the video in my mind,” Young said in a release. “It is an interpretation of my life’s journey and I want to share that connection with my fans. Life will definitely throw curveballs and it is about trusting that God has a plan for you.”

Check out the pop-up video for Brett Young’s “Catch.”





