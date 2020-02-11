All the Influences at All for the Hall

Back in 2009, Keith Urban had an epiphany of sorts. If he threw a concert and invited everyone he knew, he knew he could do some good. So on October 13, 2009, he took the stage at Nashville’s Sommet Center with an all-star guest list and 14,000 fans. And he gave the money he raised to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Fast forward to Monday night (Feb. 10), and Urban’s All for the Hall shows have since raised millions for the Hall of Fame. “To date, the All for the Hall concerts have raised $4 million for these programs,” Urban told the sold-out crowd at this year’s show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. “So from all of us at the Hall, thank all of you for doing that.”

And this time — Urban’s seventh benefit show for the museum’s education programs — he filled the Bridgestone Arena with fans and country artists and billed it the All for the Hall Under the Influence show.

For two and a half hours, Urban and his artist friends each had the chance to play a song of their own, and then one from one of their musical influences. Urban was first up with his cover of a cover. He chose the 1977 cover of a 1963 Roy Orbison tune. And when he was done, he stayed on stage all night long, backing each artist on guitar and vocals.

Keith Urban

Linda Ronstadt’s version of “Blue Bayou” from 1977



Jason Kempin

“For me, growing up listening to a lot of records that my dad had — Charley Pride, Johnny Cash, Don Williams, Dolly Parton, Glen Campbell — all American country records. But on the radio at the time was a lot of top 40. So I was listening to top 40 and I’m listening to country, and it’s all fusing together. And the artists that I was loving were people like Ronnie Milsap and Dr. Hook. And of course, Linda Ronstadt. And Linda is interesting because — if you haven’t seen the documentary about her, it is amazing — and so I decided I wanted to do a song from her. You might know it as a Roy Orbison song, but for me the definitive version is always gonna be Linda’s.”

Carly Pearce

Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” from 1997



Jason Kempin

Morgan Wallen

The Eagles’ “Take It Easy” from 1972



Jason Kempin

Tenille Townes

U2’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” from 1987



Jason Kempin

Blake Shelton

Alan Jackson’s “Dallas” from 1991



Jason Kempin

Ingrid Andress

John Denver “Take Me Home, Country Roads” from 1971



Jason Kempin

Brothers Osborne

Merle Haggard’s “The Bottle Let Me Down” from 1966



Jason Kempin

Lauren Daigle

Roberta Flack’s “Killing Me Softly with His Song” from 1973



Terry Wyatt

Chris Stapleton

Willie Nelson’s “Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground” from 1981



Jason Kempin

Tanya Tucker

A medley of classics from George Jones, Loretta Lynn, Merle Haggard and Tammy Wynette



Jason Kempin

Luke Combs

Brooks & Dunn’s “Brand New Man” from 1991



Jason Kempin

“I wish we could play and play and play,” Urban said as the show came to an end. “God bless every single one of you.”

Terry Wyatt