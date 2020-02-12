Music

Kalie Shorr Reveals Her “Escape” in This Poignant Video

She Wants People to Feel Less Alone
by 52m ago

Rather than looking back on her youth through rose-colored glasses, Kalie Shorr relied on home movies and her most challenging memories to share her life story in her new video, “Escape.”

Shorr will resume her Too Much to Say Tour next week in Los Angeles, promoting her latest album, Open Book. Take a look at “Escape,” then check out an exclusive Q&A with Shorr (who is one of CMT’s Next Women of Country) below the player.

