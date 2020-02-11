Tenille Townes is putting her own stamp on “Stupid Boy,” the Keith Urban hit from 2006 that ultimately earned him a Grammy. Instead of merely being referred to, the wild and innocent woman is revealed as the one telling the story, via Townes’ powerful vocal.
An award-winning country star in Canada who’s making inroads in America, Townes opened a pair of Urban’s shows in Las Vegas in January and appeared at last night’s All for the Hall concert in Nashville. Later this month, she’ll warm up the crowds for Alan Jackson before a string of European dates.