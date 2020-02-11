Tenille Townes is putting her own stamp on “Stupid Boy,” the Keith Urban hit from 2006 that ultimately earned him a Grammy. Instead of merely being referred to, the wild and innocent woman is revealed as the one telling the story, via Townes’ powerful vocal.

An award-winning country star in Canada who’s making inroads in America, Townes opened a pair of Urban’s shows in Las Vegas in January and appeared at last night’s All for the Hall concert in Nashville. Later this month, she’ll warm up the crowds for Alan Jackson before a string of European dates.



Townes' version of "Stupid Boy" comes from her new EP, Road to the Lemonade Stand. The project also includes her single, "Jersey on the Wall – I'm Just Asking." A full-length album, The Lemonade Stand, is expected to be released in the spring. One of CMT's Next Women of Country, Townes stated, "I wanted to put out this EP to continue to tell the story of these songs. This EP is for everyone that has been on this road with me so far…the ones who have shared their stories at the shows and in messages and who have given these songs a home. You have shaped me and shaped the meaning of The Lemonade Stand. I'm so excited to walk on this Road to the Lemonade Stand with you."




