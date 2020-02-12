Baby No. Three Arrives for Thomas Rhett and His Family

She’s here, she’s healthy, she’s adorable, and she is loved.

“Lennon Love Akins was born at 8:30 AM on February 10th,” Rhett posted very early on Wednesday morning (Feb. 12).

“It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world. My wife is just incredible through the entire birth,” he added. “Watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life! Ada James and Willa Gray are going to be the best big sisters on the planet.”

“The Lord is so good and I’m so grateful for my beautiful growing family!! Y’all pray for us as we switch from man-on-man defense to zone,” he joked.

Back in July, Thomas Rhett has shared photos and videos from the gender reveal party, and he quipped that he’d now be paying for three weddings.

Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl!! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, y’all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy pic.twitter.com/f1Im0RAySO — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) July 23, 2019

Thomas Rhett does not have a tour date scheduled until April 24, so he’ll have plenty of time to spend at home with his wife Lauren and their three little girls.

Here’s hoping it’s two months of times like these:



