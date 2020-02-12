Brooks & Dunn: 10 Songs Sung Straight to the Heart

Sure, Brooks & Dunn have created a tapestry of honky-tonkin’, boot-scootin’, good-timin’ songs, but woven throughout that tapestry is a thread of sensitive songs in which the guys express their deepest feeling directly to the ladies who’ve captured their affection.

You’ll notice that a great number of these lyrics were co-written by the lads themselves. Here are 10 examples (plus a bonus tune) to remind us of how serious B&D could be when they put their minds to it.

“That Ain’t No Way to Go”

(No. 1, 1994; Kix Brooks, Don Cook, Ronnie Dunn)

The loved one has decamped without warning or even a hint that there was anything amiss, leaving only a lipstick kiss-off on the mirror. Such a terse farewell elicits this cry from the heart: “Don’t you think that I deserve to hear you say goodbye?”

