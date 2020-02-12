Sugarland Offer Something More Than Summer Tour

Sugarland’s summer tour just got sweeter, with a rotating cast of female singer-songwriters opening their shows and a live EP dropping later this month.
The duo will issue the Bigger, Louder, Live EP on February 28 with concert recordings of “On a Roll,” “Bigger,” and “Babe,” all originally found on their 2018 studio album, Bigger. More music will be coming this year via Big Machine Records.
In addition, their upcoming There Goes the Neighborhood Tour 2020 will present Mary Chapin Carpenter, Tenille Townes, and Danielle Bradbery in alternating opening slots. The tour begins June 4 in Toronto, Ontario, then continues through August 1 in Charlotte, North Carolina.