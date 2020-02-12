Sugarland Offer Something More Than Summer Tour

Sugarland’s summer tour just got sweeter, with a rotating cast of female singer-songwriters opening their shows and a live EP dropping later this month.

The duo will issue the Bigger, Louder, Live EP on February 28 with concert recordings of “On a Roll,” “Bigger,” and “Babe,” all originally found on their 2018 studio album, Bigger. More music will be coming this year via Big Machine Records.

In addition, their upcoming There Goes the Neighborhood Tour 2020 will present Mary Chapin Carpenter, Tenille Townes, and Danielle Bradbery in alternating opening slots. The tour begins June 4 in Toronto, Ontario, then continues through August 1 in Charlotte, North Carolina.



Here are the dates for Sugarland’s There Goes the Neighborhood Tour: June 4: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage *^ June 5: Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *^ June 6: Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre *^ June 12: The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman *^ June 13: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion *^ June 14: Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater *^ June 18: Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater *^ June 19: Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion *^ June 20: Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *^ June 25: Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre *^ June 26: Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre *^ June 27: Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre *^ July 2: Aurora, IL – River Edge Park ^ July 3: Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino Amp ^ July 10: Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center *^ July 11: Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion *^ July 12: Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *^ July 16: Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center *^ July 18: Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion *^ July 19: Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *^ July 23: Burgettstown, PA – S&T Bank Music Park *~ July 24: Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre *~ July 25: Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater *~ July 30: Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center +^ July 31: Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *^ August 1: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion +^ * Mary Chapin Carpenter

^ Tenille Townes

~ Danielle Bradbery

Craig Shelburne




