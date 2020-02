Brandy Clark is back with “Love Is a Fire,” a slow-burning highlight of her upcoming album, Your Life Is a Record, out on March 6. The award-winning Nashville songwriter will be carrying along the new tunes on the CMT Next Women of Country Tour with Tanya Tucker this month.

Take a look at “Love Is a Fire,” then read our Q&A below the player.

What do you remember most about the video shoot?

What I remember most about shooting the “Love Is a Fire” video is watching Clare Vogel (director) and two crew members hold candles with gloves so they wouldn’t be burned by the dripping wax in front of the camera lens while I performed. Clare would direct them to move the candles up and down first slow and then faster to create the illusion of fire.

How does the video bring your song to life?

I feel like the video adds a moody visual element that accentuates the music and the lyrics of the song.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope that fans see a different side of me in this video. Most of what I’ve done in videos has been very playful. “Love Is a Fire” is a more serious and sultry side of me and my artistry.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

The first time I saw the video I felt a little vulnerable because like I said, previously my videos have all been playful and fun. This one is a little more serious and intimate….much like the vocal and song.

Writers: Brandy Clark, Jessie Jo Dillon, Shane McAnally; Director: Claire Marie Vogel