Music

Joe Lasher Tries to Move On With “Messed Up”

See the North Carolina Native's New Video
by 1h ago

Joe Lasher is hurting from a heartache in his brand new video, “Messed Up.” Haven’t we all had those days we can’t get out of bed, for one reason or another?

Born and raised in Weaverville, North Carolina, Lasher now lives and works on a 300-acre farm outside of Nashville. Take a look at “Messed Up,” then read our exclusive Q&A below the player.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.