Black History Month: How These Musicians Shaped Classic Country

Rufus Payne, also known as “Tee Tot,” gave Hank Williams guitar lessons in the late 1930s, and Arnold Schultz, a Kentucky guitarist and fiddler, was crucial in developing the thumb-picking style later evident in the playing of Merle Travis, Chet Atkins, Doc Watson and countless others. Schultz also served as a mentor and de facto teacher to bluegrass music originator Bill Monroe.

Producer and songwriter Henry Glover was a co-writer of the Delmore Brothers’ 1949 hit, “Blues Stay Away From Me,” later recorded by The Browns, Merle Haggard, Ray Price, and Jean Shepard, among many others. Glover produced popular records for the Delmores, Grandpa Jones, Hawkshaw Hawkins, Cowboy Copas, Moon Mullican and others.

