Darius Rucker’s “Wagon Wheel” Turns Eight-Times Platinum

He's Surprised While Viewing Museum Exhibit
by 8m ago

Somebody pick a bouquet of dogwood flowers for Darius Rucker, who was surprised with a plaque celebrating the RIAA’s recent 8x-Platinum certification for “Wagon Wheel” during a visit to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville yesterday.

Since topping the charts for back-to-back weeks in 2013, “Wagon Wheel” has now become one of the five best-selling country songs of all time and Rucker is now the only solo male country act to achieve the honor of an 8x-plus multi-Platinum song in RIAA’s history.

