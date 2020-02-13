Darius Rucker’s “Wagon Wheel” Turns Eight-Times Platinum

</noscript> </div>

After hearing the news and pausing to really read the plaque’s inscription, Rucker added, “I don’t believe you. I don’t believe this! Wow, what a testament to the fans and their love of country music.”

“Wagon Wheel,” originally released by Old Crow Medicine Show in 2004, was written by the band’s lead singer Ketch Secor and was based on a sketch by Bob Dylan, who is credited as a co-writer. The single appears on Rucker’s Gold-certified, No. 1 album True Believers, and has accumulated over 960 million global streams. “Wagon Wheel” also won a Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance.

“Even in my wildest dreams for ‘Wagon Wheel,’ the singer was never me or Bob,” Secor stated. “It could have been a lot of different people who had the big hit with it. It could have been one of those perfect-smile guys with the made-for-TV personalities. That it was instead a salt of the earth singer like Darius is something divine I’ll leave to the theologians to figure out.”



</noscript> </div>

Mike Dungan, UMGN Chairman & CEO, recalls the conversation he had with Rucker when he first decided to record the song: “Darius called my cell phone one night and told me that he was in the audience for the talent show at his daughter’s high school. He said, ‘Hey man, do you know that song ‘Wagon Wheel?’ I just watched a band full of kids perform it, and it reminded me of how great that song is, and I want to cut it.’ I said, ‘You’re crazy,’ to which he said, ‘Well I’m cuttin’ it! I’ll talk to you later!’ We (the label) thought that this was going to either be huge… or a disaster. He was right, everybody’s happy, life is good!” “On behalf of RIAA, we’re so pleased to mark such an amazing accomplishment,” said Jackie Jones, Vice President of Industry Relations at the Recording Industry Association of America. “A certification of this magnitude is incredibly rare — occurring only a few times in our organization’s history. Darius, his team and the entire UMG Nashville family should be very proud of this historic moment in music.” Pictured Above: (L to R: Maverick’s Chris Parr, RIAA’s Jackie Jones, Darius Rucker, UMG Nashville’s Mike Dungan). Photo Credit: Strange Bird Media CMT.com Staff Embedded from www.youtube.com



