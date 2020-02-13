"Apparently, I'm 70," She Shares After Seeing Isaiah's Homework

Carrie Underwood, As Described by Her Five Year Old

Soooo…apparently I’m 70 and I’m really good at doing the laundry. ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/J2wOaj08DC — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) February 13, 2020

Carrie Underwood’s oldest son Isaiah will be five years old later this month. And as it turns out, he’s gifted.

Because the way he described his mom for a fill-in-the-blanks homework assignment is 100 percent accurate.

She likes to, Isaiah writes, eat salad, watch TV, wash laundry, fold laundry and ride horses (if time allows). He estimates that her age is 70.

But Isaiah also summed Underwood up this: My mom always says, “I love you.”

I think I speak for all mothers when I say, “Frame this one and treasure it forever.”