Maren Morris Gives Advice You’ll Remember on Sesame Street

In the spirit of “try, try again…” Maren Morris is imparting her wisdom to kids with “Oops! Whoops! Wait, Ah ha!” on the 50th season of Sesame Street. It’s a positive reminder that even an expert like Cookie Monster had to burn a few batches before getting it right.

From the hula hoop to the basketball hoop, it takes time to improve your skills, and even longer to get this earworm out of your head. Enjoy Maren Morris and the cast of Sesame Street singing “Oops! Whoops! Wait, Ah ha!” which was composed by the show’s writers. The episode airs Saturday, February 15, at 9 a.m. ET on HBO.





