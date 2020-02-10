Hailey Whitters on the Watershed Moments That Made The Dream a Reality

</noscript> </div>

Yes, I went back to wait tables at Ri’chard’s in Whites Creek. And ironically enough, that was one of the first places I played when I moved to Nashville 12 years ago. So it was weird to go back to this little Cajun cafe 12 years later. As a waitress.

Did that feel like you were acquiescing and kind of giving up on the neon dream?

Not really, because I’d kind of come to terms with the fact that it might not ever happen for me. You’ve gotta be okay anyway. Otherwise, I’d have to hightail it back to Iowa. I came to the point where I was like, “I’m gonna make this record as if it’s the last record I get to make, before I hang it up.” And that way, I could feel like I did my thing. Like I tried, and I did what I was there to do. I think that that allowed me to take the pressure off, not expect anything, and really just appreciate and enjoy it for what it is. I guess I couldn’t quit it after all. But Maren really relit a flame in me that I just needed to have back. I was in a place where I was needing to find the magic in what we do here. And I feel like the response to “Ten Year Town” and touring with Maren and the CMT tour, that all reignited that fire.

That really comes through on this album. It’s like I can really hear all the female artists who influenced you while you were a kid in Iowa. Was that your intention, to keep your country as country as the songs you grew up on?

I’ve always looked for authenticity and honesty in music. And if that means it has a track loop to it — if it’s real and authentic — I can get down with that. I do think that art has to evolve, though, otherwise we are all going to be hearing the same things all the time. I try to think about what it has to sound like and what the subject matter has to be, but also, is it honest and relevant to the word we’re living in? The music I grew up on that made such a huge impression on me — the Dixie Chicks, Shania Twain and so many artists at the time — were probably being criticized by traditionalists. They were probably saying, “That’s not country music.”

You don’t look old enough to have been at this for 12 years. You must’ve moved to Nashville when you were very young.

I left Iowa right after high school, when I was 17. I was naive. I knew nobody here. My parents were scared for me, but they saw that I had this drive and ambition and that I was hell-bent on living down here.

