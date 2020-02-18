Study: Country Fans Want More Women on Radio

</noscript> </div>

• 84% of all listeners want equal play for female artists

• About 7 in 10 of listeners want more female artists in country music

Fans of all genders and ages are aware that male artists get more play than female artists on country radio, but contrary to popular myths about listeners not wanting to hear country songs sung by women, most fans actually have no gender preference when it comes to artists.

• 72% of listeners say they hear more songs by men on country radio than songs by women

• Majority of fans do not have a gender preference of artists (53%)



Not only do country listeners want equal play for women, but many would even seek out more country radio if women specifically were highlighted. • 44% of all listeners would be very interested in a radio station that spotlights women • 28% of listeners would listen to country radio MORE if more female artists were featured

o Vs. 11% would listen less

o Vs. majority said they would listen the same amount as they do now METHODOLOGY: The CMT Insights study with Coleman Insights surveyed 1000 radio listeners ages 25-54, specifically screening for respondents who would rate a country station as “Love it and would listen all the time,” “Like it a lot and would listen frequently,” or “Like it and would listen occasionally.” CMT.com Staff Embedded from www.youtube.com



