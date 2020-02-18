Study: Country Fans Want More Women on Radio

Research indicates that 84% of listeners want equal play for female artists at country radio, and those findings coincide with the official launch of the year-long CMT Equal Play initiative.
Today, CMT and Coleman Insights today released first-of-its-kind research unveiling unprecedented insights into country radio listeners habits and attitudes toward female artists. Debunking long-perpetuated myths claiming both female and male listeners don’t want to hear female voices, CMT’s Equal Play Radio Research proves they want equal play for female artists on country radio, as well as more female artists in the genre they helped to build.
