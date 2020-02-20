Music

Karissa Ella Reflects on Her Childhood in “More Like Her”

It's a Reminder to Not Sweat the Small Stuff
by 33m ago

An Ohio native who now resides in Nashville, Karissa Ella is taking a look at years gone by in her beautiful new video. Take a look at “More Like Her,” then read our exclusive Q&A about the video shoot below the player.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.