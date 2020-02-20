Karissa Ella Reflects on Her Childhood in “More Like Her”

</noscript> </div>

When we shot the video it was a very long day. We hit three different locations and had to do it all by sundown! It was honestly a blast making this video with Quinton and his crew. One of my favorite parts was seeing the little girl (Vivianne) shine! She was a natural and was perfect for the part!

I also loved seeing all of the camera and monitor workers do their job because without them we wouldn’t have a video and Lord knows I could never do what they do! Overall, we made the most of it and enjoyed every second! I would work with all of them again in a heartbeat!

How does the video bring your song to life?

“More Like Her” is about wishing you were still a free-spirited little kid again. When talking to the director, Quinton, he came up with this idea of having me look into a mirror and on the other side was my child self, looking back.

In the video I sit reflecting, thinking, wishing I could be her again and it’s almost as if she looks in the mirror and says, “Everything’s going to be okay, I’m still here.” I think this video really made my song come to life and shows every emotion I felt while writing this song with my friend Caroline Marquard.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope fans watch this video and are reminded to live life with a little more freedom. I hope it reminds them to not sweat the small stuff and that the little kid will always be inside them. Growing up and being an adult is hard, let that little kid out to play sometimes!

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

When I saw the final I had no words, it exceeded my expectations! I couldn’t wait for everyone to see it! I relate so much with this song and I know others will too.